Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Lifted by Inspire Trust Co. N.A.

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,380 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 1.1% of Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

