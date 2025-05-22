Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Buys Shares of 26,200 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,993,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $775,256,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $594,455,000 after acquiring an additional 710,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $385,367,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,454,000 after acquiring an additional 753,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,716,000 after acquiring an additional 91,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $516,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,636.06. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,209.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,183,401.02. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,926 shares of company stock worth $4,734,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

