8,127 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5,744.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,520,000 after buying an additional 3,599,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,817,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,461,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,842,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,931 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,776,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price objective on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

