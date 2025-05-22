Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,696 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

