UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 586,382 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,180,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 586,382 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.50% of Kinder Morgan worth $306,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,557,983,000 after buying an additional 1,469,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,523,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $573,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,499 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

KMI stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,740. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

