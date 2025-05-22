Css LLC Il Acquires 720 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Css LLC Il boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $465.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE ELV opened at $400.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $421.75 and its 200 day moving average is $403.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.45 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.69%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.