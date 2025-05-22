Nepc LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Nepc LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,206,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 8.8% of Nepc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nepc LLC owned about 0.95% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $328,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of VCSH opened at $78.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft Could Rally as EU Antitrust Case Nears Resolution
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Intel Refocuses: NEX Sale and Foundry Pivot Signal New Era
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.