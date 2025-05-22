Css LLC Il Acquires 19,520 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Css LLC Il lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 150.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its position in GSK by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in GSK by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.00. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.60%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

