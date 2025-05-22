Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Medicure had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%.

Medicure Price Performance

Shares of MCUJF opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.88. Medicure has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.