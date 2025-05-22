Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Medicure had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%.
Medicure Price Performance
Shares of MCUJF opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.88. Medicure has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92.
Medicure Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medicure
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Archer Rebuts Short Seller, Points to Strong Q1 & Global Momentum
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Renaissance Hedge Fund’s Biggest Q1 Buys Revealed
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 5 Reasons You Will Be Glad You Bought Target in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.