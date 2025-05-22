Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Announces Earnings Results

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Stock Performance

Shares of CPMV opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.11. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.13.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals.

