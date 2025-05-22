USS Investment Management Ltd Has $6.71 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,005,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,163,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 74,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $412,258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,419,000 after purchasing an additional 143,369 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $500.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $530.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.