Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $70,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 target price (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.58.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $778.94 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $693.68 and its 200-day moving average is $690.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

