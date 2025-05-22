Orion Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Rigetti Computing by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 8.1%

RGTI opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.41. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,166.88. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

