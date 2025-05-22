DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 476.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in DocuSign by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Trading Down 4.8%

DocuSign stock opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $609,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,096.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $608,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,610.04. The trade was a 8.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,851 shares of company stock worth $3,912,239 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOCU

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.