Best Bitcoin Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 21st

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, and TeraWulf are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from bitcoin mining or hold large bitcoin reserves on their balance sheets. They provide investors with an equity-based way to gain exposure to bitcoin’s price movements and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem without directly owning the digital asset. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,828,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,677,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $62.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 35,458,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,809,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 6.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. MARA has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

NASDAQ CLSK traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. 21,226,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,183,822. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 95.80 and a beta of 4.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,397,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,213,950. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 4.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

TeraWulf (WULF)

TeraWulf stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. 27,994,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,958,535. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 3.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Read More