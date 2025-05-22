Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Issues Earnings Results

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.58. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Toll Brothers

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.