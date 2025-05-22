McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 245,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.56. The stock has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

