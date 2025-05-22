Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 6,764 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $65.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

