Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Xylem Stock Down 1.0%

XYL opened at $125.69 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.48.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

