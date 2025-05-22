PharVision Advisers LLC Invests $290,000 in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $358.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.52. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC set a $436.00 price objective on AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.35, for a total value of $2,437,340.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,256 shares in the company, valued at $127,150,953.60. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,132,654 shares of company stock valued at $414,627,485 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

