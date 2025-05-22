Orion Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 750 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

