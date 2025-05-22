Promising Defense Stocks To Follow Today – May 21st

Boeing, L3Harris Technologies, GE Aerospace, Analog Devices, and Citigroup are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the research, development and production of military hardware, technology and related services for national defense. They include firms that manufacture weapons systems, aircraft, naval vessels, armored vehicles, cybersecurity solutions and logistical support for armed forces. Investors often regard defense stocks as relatively stable, since their revenues are largely driven by government defense budgets rather than consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $204.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,877. The company has a market cap of $154.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $209.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.40.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Shares of LHX traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,250. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.74. 1,237,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,326,743. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.46.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.11. 1,281,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,525. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.42. The firm has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.51. 3,459,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,462,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

