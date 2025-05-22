Crown Castle Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.0625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Crown Castle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years. Crown Castle has a payout ratio of 222.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.1%.

NYSE CCI opened at $101.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $97.53.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Argus raised shares of Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

