Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.95, but opened at $42.53. Qifu Technology shares last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 230,355 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $646.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

