CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Downgraded to Sell Rating by DZ Bank

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $370.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $434.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 852.45, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.11.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,351,554.96. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at $981,280,679.40. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,431 shares of company stock valued at $74,472,548. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

