Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Market Perform

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.46.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechnipFMC news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,495.85. This represents a 23.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,472.10. This represents a 57.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,735,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,939 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,538,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,808,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,266,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,295,000 after buying an additional 2,306,342 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,630,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after buying an additional 2,279,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

