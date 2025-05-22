Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $5.90. Yalla Group shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 1,447,283 shares.

Yalla Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.88 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

About Yalla Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YALA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Yalla Group by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

