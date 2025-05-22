Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $5.90. Yalla Group shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 1,447,283 shares.
Yalla Group Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.88.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.88 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%.
Institutional Trading of Yalla Group
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yalla Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Archer Rebuts Short Seller, Points to Strong Q1 & Global Momentum
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Renaissance Hedge Fund’s Biggest Q1 Buys Revealed
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 5 Reasons You Will Be Glad You Bought Target in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.