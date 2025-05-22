Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.09. Studio City International shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 5,824 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $586.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.72 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

