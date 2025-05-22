UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.75, but opened at $32.48. UBS Group shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 729,633 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th. DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

