Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.28. Uxin shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 606 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $852.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 248.43%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
