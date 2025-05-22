Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.28. Uxin shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 606 shares trading hands.

Uxin Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $852.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 248.43%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uxin

Uxin Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uxin stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Uxin Limited ( NASDAQ:UXIN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

