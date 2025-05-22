Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.10, but opened at $63.65. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $63.27, with a volume of 1,175,488 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 1.8%

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Trip.com Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 134,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

