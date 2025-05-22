Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Issues Earnings Results

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Reborn Coffee had a negative return on equity of 171.86% and a negative net margin of 67.56%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter.

Reborn Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of Reborn Coffee stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Reborn Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.