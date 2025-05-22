Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Issues Earnings Results

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Reborn Coffee had a negative return on equity of 171.86% and a negative net margin of 67.56%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter.
Reborn Coffee Stock Performance
Shares of Reborn Coffee stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Reborn Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $8.80.
Reborn Coffee Company Profile
