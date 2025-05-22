DT Midstream Q2 EPS Forecast Reduced by US Capital Advisors

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of DT Midstream in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Williams Trading set a $110.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

DT Midstream Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,718.76. The trade was a 2.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,235 shares of company stock valued at $109,867 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.37%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

