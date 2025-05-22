Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.770-1.990 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.0 million-$535.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.9 million.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $29.02 on Thursday. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.60). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Thermon Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 258,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermon Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

