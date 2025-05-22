Insider Selling: Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Arthur L. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,084.66. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TUSK stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 105.49% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

