Insider Selling: Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Arthur L. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,084.66. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance
TUSK stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 105.49% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mammoth Energy Services
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mammoth Energy Services
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 5 Reasons You Will Be Glad You Bought Target in 2025
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Moderna Stock Looks Ripe for a Short Squeeze
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.