Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on May 22nd, 2025

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOTGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Sadot Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.91 million.

Sadot Group Stock Down 3.2%

Sadot Group stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. Sadot Group has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Sadot Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.