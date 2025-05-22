Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Sadot Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.91 million.

Sadot Group Stock Down 3.2%

Sadot Group stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. Sadot Group has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Sadot Group Company Profile

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

