NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba Sells 4,168 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$56,934.88.
NuVista Energy Stock Down 0.6%
NuVista Energy stock opened at C$13.99 on Thursday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$10.34 and a 1-year high of C$14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark upgraded shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NuVista Energy
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 5 Reasons You Will Be Glad You Bought Target in 2025
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Moderna Stock Looks Ripe for a Short Squeeze
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.