Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Weibo had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Weibo Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of WB stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.01.

Weibo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. Weibo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Weibo stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo Co. ( NASDAQ:WB Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

