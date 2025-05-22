Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Weibo had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Weibo Trading Up 4.3%
Shares of WB stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.01.
Weibo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. Weibo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
