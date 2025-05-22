Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.18, but opened at $42.47. Nayax shares last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 4,922 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NYAX shares. William Blair raised Nayax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Nayax from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Nayax alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nayax

Nayax Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nayax by 43.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 89,886 shares in the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Nayax by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 663,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.