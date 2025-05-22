CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) EVP Karen Herckis Sells 5,875 Shares

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) EVP Karen Herckis sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $23,088.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,096.69. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
CS Disco Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a market cap of $235.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.05. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.64.
CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 million. Analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.
