Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.75, but opened at $50.32. Pilgrim’s Pride shares last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 146,763 shares traded.

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Santander assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $6.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 345.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

