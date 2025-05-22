Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of MAR Q3 Earnings

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Marriott International’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share.

MAR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.50.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $260.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.84. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,694 shares of company stock worth $9,208,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Straightline Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $2,990,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,477,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

