What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for UTHR Q3 Earnings?

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $6.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.95. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $25.64 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $309.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $264.33 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.05 and a 200-day moving average of $339.31.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total value of $1,138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,962.50. This trade represents a 69.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. The trade was a 22.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,500 shares of company stock worth $17,054,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

