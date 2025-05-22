Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of BR Q4 Earnings

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $238.98 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $192.68 and a 12-month high of $247.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,555 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31,011.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,027,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28,222.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 949,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,254,000 after purchasing an additional 946,304 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,513,000 after buying an additional 883,125 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,904,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $1,169,728.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,229.66. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,242,095. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

