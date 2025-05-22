Stifel Canada Comments on Coveo Solutions Q1 Earnings

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Coveo Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Coveo Solutions’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

TSE:CVO opened at C$6.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.36. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.92 and a 52-week high of C$8.30. The firm has a market cap of C$463.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc is an AI-powered platform. It provides applied AI solutions enabling enterprises to deliver relevant digital experiences at scale. The company’s solutions provide value to its customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

