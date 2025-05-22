Brokers Set Expectations for RH’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on RH from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $276.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $195.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in RH by 29.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH by 4.1% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in RH by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC boosted its position in RH by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

