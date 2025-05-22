Cormark Has Bullish Forecast for CM FY2025 Earnings

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.64. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2026 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

NYSE CM opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.99 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6723 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 156.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.