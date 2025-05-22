DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Declares Dividend of $0.63

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6292 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a 49.3% increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $0.42.
DCC Price Performance
DCCPY stock opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. DCC has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $35.15.
DCC Company Profile
