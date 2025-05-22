DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Declares Dividend of $0.63

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6292 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a 49.3% increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $0.42.

DCC Price Performance

DCCPY stock opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. DCC has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

