Q4 EPS Estimates for Kinetik Raised by US Capital Advisors

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Kinetik in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. US Capital Advisors has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinetik from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.03. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $67.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 328.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 3,952,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $219,873,736.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,044,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,106,647.60. This trade represents a 79.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the first quarter worth about $102,124,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinetik by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,083,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,429,000 after acquiring an additional 475,606 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Kinetik by 8,475.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 431,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 425,977 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,608,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 392,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 312,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

