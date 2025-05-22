Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $429,000 Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Pool by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.22.

Pool Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $302.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.51 and a 200-day moving average of $337.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $284.28 and a twelve month high of $395.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

